Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Rohit nominates himself for family task; Revanth, Baladitya get emotional
The episode begins with Baladitya getting emotional as he shared what his wife spoke. He asks Bigg Boss to let him smoke as the task has ended. Revanth and Adi Reddy argue about food in the kitchen. Bigg Boss announces that if either Rohit or Vasanthi get nominated for two weeks next, then the battery will be recharged again and housemates get a chance to meet their loved ones. Rohit chooses to get nominated and recharge the battery.
Rohit gets emotional that even after he gets nominated no one came and asked him to take the call first. Revanth chooses the 10 percent option to get his wife's pic and gets teary-eyed. Faima picks up for video call with mom and speaks to her with full happiness.
Keerthi picks up the call and chooses an audio call with her friend. But she cried that she didn't get any family pic. Surya opts for a letter from his mom and gets emotional as he reads it. Vasanthi picks up the call and chooses pics of her niece.
Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task next and contestants Revanth, Vasanthi, Adi Reddy, Surya, Sri Satya, Arjun, and Rohit will compete with each other.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 today's promo
The housemates compete in the captaincy task and have put their views on why they should be chosen as captains.
