Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Rohit nominates himself for family task; Revanth, Baladitya get emotional

The episode begins with Baladitya getting emotional as he shared what his wife spoke. He asks Bigg Boss to let him smoke as the task has ended. Revanth and Adi Reddy argue about food in the kitchen. Bigg Boss announces that if either Rohit or Vasanthi get nominated for two weeks next, then the battery will be recharged again and housemates get a chance to meet their loved ones. Rohit chooses to get nominated and recharge the battery.

Rohit gets emotional that even after he gets nominated no one came and asked him to take the call first. Revanth chooses the 10 percent option to get his wife's pic and gets teary-eyed. Faima picks up for video call with mom and speaks to her with full happiness.