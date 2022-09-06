Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Season's first captaincy task begins; Revanth, Inaya Sulthana make a shocking revelation

The first day in the house begins Geethu and Inaya Sulthana fight over the washroom. Soon, Bigg Boss announces the first captaincy task. As per the task, the contestants will have to be divided into three groups - Class, Trash, and Mass. While class contestants enjoy every luxury at home and also win captaincy contender ship, Trash's contestants will be nominated directly for eviction in the first week.

Revanth, Geethu Royal, and Inaya Sulthana were chosen for the 'Trash' category while Baladitya, RJ Surya, and Srihan were picked for the 'Class' category. The rest of the contestants settled with the 'Mass' label.

As per the task, contestants have to contend against each other to win positions and reach the captaincy contender ship. In the first round, Adi Reddy from the 'Mass' category and Inaya from the 'Trash' contestant participated in the task. Adi won the task and got a chance to move into the 'Class' category.

In the second task, housemates have to share about their families. Inaya penned a note where she mentioned her late father Muzzafir Rahman is the one who recognized the star in her and asked her to follow her dreams. She also mentioned that she ran away from home after her father passed away as he mom and family didn't want her to become an actress.

Revanth shared how he didn't know that his father was dead until he completed 6th standard.