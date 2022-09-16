Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Sri Satya and others share emotional personal stories; Raj wins captaincy contender task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with contestants making some major emotional revelations about their personal lives, especially family and kids. Adi Reddy expressed about his daughter and Revanth spoke about his pregnant wife, and his late father. Sudeepa revealed how she conceived in 2015 but was not initially ready for it. The actress emotionally recalled how she tried to accept it but soon lost the baby due to her high thyroid issues.

Keerthi disclosed how she lost her family in an accident in 2017 but she managed to survive. She got emotional speaking about her adopted daughter. Chanti disclosed how he lost his mother in a fire accident but got her back in the form of his two daughters. Marina also shared that her stepdad used to abuse her a lot. Sir Satya revealed that she attempted suicide once. In the next task, captaincy contenders had to turn DJs and make housemates dance and earn maximum support to win the task. Raj received maximum support towards the end of the episode. However, the next task will take place in the next episode and a new captain will be announced.