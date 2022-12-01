Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Sri Satya, Keerthi, Inaya fight for ticket to finale task; Rohit and Revanth argue
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 shows housemates fight for ticket to finale task. Inaya, Keerthi and Sri Satya who got out of the task got another chance.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with Keerthi, Inaya and Sri Satya getting a chance to come back into the ticket to finale race. The three had to stay in a circle and paint each other's backs. Sri Satya got eliminated after the first round. Between Inaya and Keerthi, sanchalak Revanth eliminated the former from the race. So, Keerthi won the task and got back into the ticket to finale race.
Bigg Boss then announced a new task, where the contenders had to attach a ball to their ankles, crawl through the hurdles and reach the pits. They had to attach their respective flags to their poles, walk on the plants, reach near their respective baskets, throw the ball into their baskets and deposit their flags on the podium. The position of the podium where the contestants posted their flag decided their prospects in the race to the ticket to finale. Sri Satya was the sanchalak of the task.
Revanth completed first in the race followed by Adi, Faima, Srihan, Keerthi and Rohit. Bigg Boss then asked the housemates to unanimously decide among the four contestants for the ticket to finale. Bigg Boss asked Inaya and Sri Satya to pick four contestants for the ticket to finale race. They picked Revanth, Adi Reddy, Faima and Srihan for the same. Rohit accepted their decision. Inaya had an argument with Keerthi over the same.
The chosen four contenders had to hold their balancing logs with a hand with weights. If the weights got dropped, the contestant will be disqualified. Adi Reddy won the task followed by Revanth and Srihan.