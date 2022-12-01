Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Sri Satya, Keerthi, Inaya fight for ticket to finale task; Rohit and Revanth argue

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with Keerthi, Inaya and Sri Satya getting a chance to come back into the ticket to finale race. The three had to stay in a circle and paint each other's backs. Sri Satya got eliminated after the first round. Between Inaya and Keerthi, sanchalak Revanth eliminated the former from the race. So, Keerthi won the task and got back into the ticket to finale race.

Bigg Boss then announced a new task, where the contenders had to attach a ball to their ankles, crawl through the hurdles and reach the pits. They had to attach their respective flags to their poles, walk on the plants, reach near their respective baskets, throw the ball into their baskets and deposit their flags on the podium. The position of the podium where the contestants posted their flag decided their prospects in the race to the ticket to finale. Sri Satya was the sanchalak of the task.