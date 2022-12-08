Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Srihan and Adi Reddy's hilarious dark room experience; Winning price money goes to 45 lakhs

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 shows housemates participating in series of challenges to redeem the prize money. Adi Reddy and Rohit were chosen for a new task and the housemates had to put Rs 20,000 each to the contender they want to support.

While all contestants voted for Adi Reddy, Sri Satya supported Rohit. As per the task Money Maze, both Adi and Rohit had to transfer five sticks to the endpoint through the maze by standing behind the maze board. Sanchalak Srihan declared Adi as the winner and since a majority of the housemates predicted him as the winner, they won Rs. 80,000 more in the task, thereby making the prize money shoot up to Rs. 41,90,100/-.