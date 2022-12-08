Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Srihan and Adi Reddy's hilarious dark room experience; Winning price money goes to 45 lakhs
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 shows housemates participating in series of challenges to redeem the prize money. Take a look at the highlights of the episode
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 shows housemates participating in series of challenges to redeem the prize money. Adi Reddy and Rohit were chosen for a new task and the housemates had to put Rs 20,000 each to the contender they want to support.
While all contestants voted for Adi Reddy, Sri Satya supported Rohit. As per the task Money Maze, both Adi and Rohit had to transfer five sticks to the endpoint through the maze by standing behind the maze board. Sanchalak Srihan declared Adi as the winner and since a majority of the housemates predicted him as the winner, they won Rs. 80,000 more in the task, thereby making the prize money shoot up to Rs. 41,90,100/-.
The next challenge for Rs. 2,00,000 was all about breaking three cardboard walls and an earthen pot between Srihan and Keerthi. And among both, Srihan won the task and added the winning amount.
For the next task, Bigg Boss called Adi Reddy into the dark room where he had to find a candle and pistol amid eerie experiences. Srihan also joined him. Their spooky experience inside the dark room was indeed hilarious. Adi and Srihan shared their experience with the housemates. As they succeeded in their task, the prize money was increased to Rs. 44,35,100.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 today's promo
The latest promo shows Bigg Boss giving a new task to housemates. Srihan and Inaya and Satya participated in the challenges. Revanth and Sri Satya indulge in an argument during the task as the former is the sanchalak.