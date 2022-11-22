Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Srihan, Inaya and 4 others nominated; Adi Reddy gets a special surprise

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show housemates trying to find their stop on top as the finale is nearing. In the weekend episode, Marina got eliminated and left with the top 9 contestants.

Faima and Srihan have a heated argument with Revanth, the captain of the house, over food and ration. Srihan and Revanth have an intense argument as the former tries to point out the issue. Inaya complains to another inmate about Revanth’s captaincy, calling him very ‘bossy.