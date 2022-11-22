Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Srihan, Inaya and 4 others nominated; Adi Reddy gets a special surprise
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show housemates nominating two inmates in the latest task. With Marina eviction, top 9 contestants are currently in the house.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show housemates trying to find their stop on top as the finale is nearing. In the weekend episode, Marina got eliminated and left with the top 9 contestants.
Faima and Srihan have a heated argument with Revanth, the captain of the house, over food and ration. Srihan and Revanth have an intense argument as the former tries to point out the issue. Inaya complains to another inmate about Revanth’s captaincy, calling him very ‘bossy.
In the recent episode, the contestants had to nominate two other inmates in the confession room. They had to give their reasons for nomination and shred their pictures. Toward the end of the task, Srihan, Faima, Rohit, Raj, Sri Satya, Inaya, and Adi Reddy got nominated for eviction this week.
Adi Reddy’s wife Kavitha and daughter Hadvitha visit him in the house. From asking his wife for feedback to trying to feed his daughter and celebrating her birthday in the BB house, Adi can be seen spending some quality time with his family after many days. However, Revanth, on the other hand, gets emotional watching all of this. He bursts into tears thinking about his pregnant wife.