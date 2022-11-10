Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Srihan loses captaincy contendership; Revanth and Adi Reddy get in a verbal war

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with Sri Satya playing a prank on Revanth. Inaya, on the other hand, breaks down on being disqualified from the captaincy task. Rohit and Satya joined their respective teams to continue the task.

Satya, Rohit, Inaya and Vasanthi got a second chance to get back into the captaincy race. As per the task, the contenders must stick as many stickers as possible onto each other's t-shirts. Inaya and Vasanthi were out of the race and Rohit, and Satya was alive in the captaincy race.

Inaya apologized to housemates for using objectionable words during the task. Vasanthi and Inaya were announced as sanchalaks of the task and had a special power to give a golden snake to whichever team they want. The Sanchalaks give it to team ladders. Adi Reddy questioned Vasanthi's decision.

A few housemates including Adi and Keerthi complained of Revanth getting physical during the task. Revanth walked away in disappointment and threatened to get physical if he was attacked. Adi and Revanth got into a heated argument over the latter's threat to get physical. Faima and Revanth also got into a verbal war during the task. Team Snakes won the task and became the captaincy contender. Upon Bigg Boss' instruction, Marina was chosen as a captaincy contender from team snakes.

Srihan, Keerthi, Faima, Adi Reddy, Rohit and Marina became the captaincy contenders. Since Srihan lost his eligibility to become a contender, he chose Satya as a captaincy contender.