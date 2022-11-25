Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Srihan's girlfriend Siri surprises him with a tattoo; Inaya meets her mom
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is the continuation of the family task. Srihan's fiance Siri entered the house and he got emotional seeing her. They hugged each other and spent some time. Siri then interacted with housemates, pulled Adi Reddy's leg, and spoke to Inaya and Sri Satya. Siri also gave Srihan a surprise with a tattoo of his name on her neck. Their son Chaitu also entered the house and imitated housemates.
Siri advised Srihan to focus on the game and not care about bonding in the house anymore. She also gave him a ring before leaving the house. Raj and Revanth had a difference of opinion over the milk at night time. They tried to sort it out later.
As a part of the Bigg Boss Coaching Centre task, Revanth played the role of a Yoga teacher and taught them Yoga.
Actor Mahesh entered as Keerthi's family member. He asked her not to feel alone or targeted and cry. Before leaving the house, he gifted Keerthi a picture of her adopted daughter.
Srihan taught the housemates the art of flirting as a part of the task. Inaya’s mother stepped into the house, and asked her not to cry, to eat well, to become a captain and win the trophy. Inaya fell on her mother’s feet. Inaya expressed her joy and thanked Bigg Boss. Revanth got teary-eyed.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 today's promo
The new promo shows Revanth getting emotional speaking to his wife and then his mom enters the house. He spent quality time with his mom and shaves off his beard to surprise her.