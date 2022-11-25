Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Srihan's girlfriend Siri surprises him with a tattoo; Inaya meets her mom

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is the continuation of the family task. Srihan's fiance Siri entered the house and he got emotional seeing her. They hugged each other and spent some time. Siri then interacted with housemates, pulled Adi Reddy's leg, and spoke to Inaya and Sri Satya. Siri also gave Srihan a surprise with a tattoo of his name on her neck. Their son Chaitu also entered the house and imitated housemates.

Siri advised Srihan to focus on the game and not care about bonding in the house anymore. She also gave him a ring before leaving the house. Raj and Revanth had a difference of opinion over the milk at night time. They tried to sort it out later.