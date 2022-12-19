Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner: LV Revanth lifts the trophy; Here's everything you want to know from the finale

Another dramatic season of the popular reality show, Bigg Bogg Telugu has come to an end after 106 days of an emotional roller-coaster. Hosted by celebrated star Nagarjuna, the grand finale of the latest season was held last night. Playback singer LV Revanth lifted the trophy with Srihan as the runner-up. As part of the win, LV Revanth went home with property worth Rs 25 lakh and a car, while Srihan received prize money of Rs 10 lakhs.

After being declared the winner, he celebrated the occasion with his fans. The video of the festivities is now going viral on social media. While The Ghost star was seen looking dapper in a stylish all-black formal attire, the singer also opted for a similar ensemble, only with more shimmer. Apart from LV Revanth, and Srihan, Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Arjun Kalyan, Arohi Rao, Abhinaya Sree, Chalaki Chanti, Faima, Geetu Royal, Inaya Sultana, Keerthi Bhat, Rohit Sahni, Marina Sahni, Shani Salmon, Neha Chowdary, Sri Satya, Sudeepa Pinky, RJ Surya, Raja Shekar, and Vasanthi Krishnan were also locked in the house as contestants.