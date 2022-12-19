Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner: LV Revanth lifts the trophy; Here's everything you want to know from the finale
Playback singer LV Revanth has become the winner of the sixth season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu hosted by Nagarjuna. We bring to you some more tidbits from the finale episode.
Another dramatic season of the popular reality show, Bigg Bogg Telugu has come to an end after 106 days of an emotional roller-coaster. Hosted by celebrated star Nagarjuna, the grand finale of the latest season was held last night. Playback singer LV Revanth lifted the trophy with Srihan as the runner-up. As part of the win, LV Revanth went home with property worth Rs 25 lakh and a car, while Srihan received prize money of Rs 10 lakhs.
After being declared the winner, he celebrated the occasion with his fans. The video of the festivities is now going viral on social media. While The Ghost star was seen looking dapper in a stylish all-black formal attire, the singer also opted for a similar ensemble, only with more shimmer. Apart from LV Revanth, and Srihan, Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Arjun Kalyan, Arohi Rao, Abhinaya Sree, Chalaki Chanti, Faima, Geetu Royal, Inaya Sultana, Keerthi Bhat, Rohit Sahni, Marina Sahni, Shani Salmon, Neha Chowdary, Sri Satya, Sudeepa Pinky, RJ Surya, Raja Shekar, and Vasanthi Krishnan were also locked in the house as contestants.
Refreshing your memory, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 went on air shortly after the end of the OTT edition of the reality show. Nagarjuna continued his journey as the host from the 3rd season with the first and second seasons being headed by Jr NTR and Nani respectively.
LV Revanth's reality show journey
For those who do not know, LV Revanth came to light with the 9th season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. He emerged as the winner of that reality show as well. The singer also participated in reality shows like Super Singer 5 and Super Singer 7.
LV Revanth becomes a dad!
In the meantime, he also embraced fatherhood recently as he welcomed his first child, a baby girl with wife Anvitha Gangaraju on 2nd December.
