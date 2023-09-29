Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Amardeep accuses Shivaji of being biased; Prince, Prashanth, Subha Shree compete in task

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is all set to end the fourth week after loads of drama, fights, tasks and fun. The housemates have been fighting for the Power Astra task for the last three days. For the final round of the task, Subha Shree, Prince Yarwar and Pallavi Prashanth compete against each other.

The makers of the show took to Twitter and released promos of tonight's episode. Firstly, Bigg Boss turns the house into a stage for the housemates to showcase their dance skills. Out of the three competitors, Subha Shree impressed the most but this decision didn't go well for Amardeep. He doesn't agree with it and argues with Shivaji and Sandeep about it. Subhashree dressed up as a Roti Maker and entertained the contestants with her dance moves.

The second promo shows Subha Shree, Prince and Prashanth have given a task to hold an object from three sides. Whoever holds it last till, wins the task. During the task, Rathika tries her best to instigate Prashanth. But as no one leaves the object, Bigg Boss cancels the task and announces a new task.

Subha Shree, Prince and Prashanth compete for Power Astra task





Nagarjuna to evict one contesant this week

Six contestants Prince Yawar, Priyanka Jain, Rathika Rose, Gautham Krishna D, Tasty Tej and Subhashree Rayaguru have been nominated for elimination this week. On the Sunday episode, host Nagarjuna will announce the evicted contestant's name. As per several reports, Tasty Teja and Rathika are in a danger zone with very few votes.

Tomorrow, Nagarjuna will be back on Bigg Boss Telugu 7 to interact with housemates and entertain audiences. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Amardeep and Subha Shree battle for Power Astra task; Prince and Prashanth suffer injuries