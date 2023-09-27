Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Amardeep and Subha Shree battle for Power Astra task; Prince and Prashanth suffer injuries

The nominations process for the fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has been completed. Now, the housemates will fight against each other for the Power Astra task, which gives them immunity for a few weeks and special power. The makers released tonight's promo and it gives a glimpse into the task.

Bigg Boss announces fourth Power Astra task. According to the task, whoever has the highest BB coins will win and become a contender for the Power Astra task. Shivaji, Sandeep, and Shobha Shetty are bankers and look after the whole task.

Priyanka, Subhashree, Rathika, Pallavi Prashanth, Amardeep, Gautam, Teja, and Prince Yawar are contending for the fourth Power Astra of Bigg Boss Telugu 7. All the contestants stand in a line and run to press the buzzer. However, there's a fight between Subha Shree and Amardeep about who pressed the buzzer first in the promo. Pallavi Prashanth and Prince Yawar are seen getting injured in a task. Amardeep ran and pushed the contestants aside, to which they fell down and got injured.

Sandeep, Shivaji, and Shobha Shetty have so far won the first three Powerastras of Bigg Boss Telugu 7. The Power Astra task winner will get two weeks of immunity and the fourth housemate of Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Housemates in the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house fight for immunity task

6 contestants nominated this week

The nomination process that took place in the house on Monday and Tuesday was full and intense with heated arguments, tears, and drama. Gautham accused Shivaji of being biased toward Price. Shubha Shree broke down due to Amardeep's nominations, and Pallavi Prashanth argued with Rathika and Amardeep.

For the fourth week, Subhashree, Rathika, Prince Yawar, Tasty Teja, Priyanka, and Gautham Krishna have been nominated. This weekend one contestant will be eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

