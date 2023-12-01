Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Amardeep or Arjun face - Who will become the first finalist of the season?

The competition is heating up in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 as the contestants battle for the coveted Finale Astra task, a chance to make it to the finale. Amardeep, Pallavi Prashanth, and Arjun are among the frontrunners in the race to secure a spot in the final week of the show during its thirteenth week.

In a recent teaser circulating online, Amardeep and Arjun are seen playing a game called 'Snake and Ball Task'. Bigg Boss has introduced this twelfth task to determine who will win the final race challenge and acquire the final astra. The two housemates are giving each other a tough fight, but reports suggest that Ambati Arjun has emerged victorious in the first final astra task, earning him a ticket to the finale race. However, it's worth noting that Arjun is among the nominated contestants this week. If he gets eliminated, the final Astra race might have to be played again.

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, contestants Amardeep, Gautham, Pallavi Prashanth, and Arjun blindfolded themselves to participate in a game called Touch and Guess. Bigg Boss introduced this eighth challenge in the final race. During the game, Gautham and Pallavi Prashanth appeared to be struggling to keep up with the competition.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Thirteenth Week Nominated Contestants

The suspense is high as the nominations for Bigg Boss Telugu 7 have been revealed. Sivaji, Yawar, Prashanth, Priyanka, Shobha Shetty, Arjun, and Pallavi Prashanth are all at risk of being eliminated this week. The only housemate safe from elimination is Amardeep. The remaining housemates are anxiously awaiting the eviction process, and viewers are eagerly tuning in to see who will be leaving the Bigg Boss house.

More about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

