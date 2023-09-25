Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Damini eliminated; surprising twist in new nominations round

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 third week has been completed. On Saturday and Sunday, host Nagarjuna graced the show, spoke to the contestants and entertained audiences. He also schooled housemates for their game throughout the week and also announced the evicted Contestant.

Singer Damini was eliminated from the show in the third week. Tasty Teja is the one who was in the danger zone but Shivaji saved him and this eventually made Damini out of the show. Out of 14 contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house, three contestants Shakeela, Kiran Rathore, and Damini have left the show.

Nagarjuna eliminates Damini from the show during Sunday episode





Bigg Boss Telugu 7 nominations promo

The makers of the show have released the promo of tonight's episode and the nominations process. For the fourth week of nominations, contestants turned judges, who approve nominations. In the promo video, Shobha Shetty, Amardeep and Sivaji are seen as judges. Tasty Teja and Priyanka Jain were put into the witness boxes. Yarwar is seen standing in between and having an intense argument with Shobha and Tasty Teja.

Prince Yawar, Rathika Rose, Gautham Krishna, Priyanka Jain, Tasty Teja, and Shubhashree are expected to be nominated in the upcoming week's eviction, as per reports. Aata Sandeep, Sivaji, and Shobha Shetty are the permanent housemates of the show with three to four weeks of immunity from nominations.



About Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. On Weekends, host Nagarjuna graces the stage to interact with housemates and play fun games. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Every weekend episode, one housemate gets eliminated from the show.



