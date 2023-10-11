Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Did Pallavi Prashanth lose his captaincy?

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, the Bigg Boss will interrogate the housemates about Prashanth's leadership and their thoughts on the captaincy's rules and duties. Every contestant in the house will be seen voicing their thoughts.

The majority disapproved of Prashanth's performance, claiming it did not match the requirements of being a captain, causing Bigg Boss to ask him to step down from his position as a captain.

Prasantha loses his captaincy

The Bigg Boss House is an emotional battleground where everyone desires immunity for fear of being saved from elimination. Gaining immunity assures that they will not be nominated or even considered for elimination.

Rythubidda emerged as the season's first captain, defeating his other competitors in the house. However, he quickly relaxed, which led to his losing his authority. Captaincy is more than simply allocating duties, directing a group of people, and displaying leadership behaviours; it also requires you to hold everyone accountable for their actions. Unfortunately, Rythubidda had ignored his responsibilities. As a result, he lost his batch of captains.

Bigg Boss, who was aware of Rythubidda's flaws, stepped in and asked if anyone truly knew what leadership was all about. Bigg Boss gave an order and asked everyone if they Prashanth is an unfit captain, for which almost every housemate lifted their hand up. As a result, Bigg Boss took away Prashanth's batch, which left him in tears.

Nominated Contestants for this week

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 nominated seven competitors this week: Amardeep, Teja, Shobha Shetty, Prince Yawar, Ashwini, Pooja Murthy, and Nayani Pavani. Sandeep was also initially on the list.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

