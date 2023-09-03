Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Everything to know about Nagarjuna-hosted show before its premiere

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is set to premiere today, September 3. Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has many loyal fans who wait patiently for almost a year in anticipation of every new season of the reality show. This season of Bigg Boss Telugu is expected to be completely different from the prior seasons as the house will be split into two. There are many more intriguing updates that fans will be eager to know about the show, including the names of the alleged contestants.

Mahesh Achant, Amardeep Chowdry, Farzana, Shakeela, Jabardast Mahesh, Kiran Rathod, Aata Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Vishnu Priya, Gautham Krishna, Bhole Shavali, Pratysha, and Damini Bhatla are all rumored to be a part of this year’s Bigg Boss. But there are chances that any of these aforementioned names may or may not feature on Bigg Boss this year, and some unexpected names may very well take their place.

With two separate houses, this year’s Bigg Boss is surely going to be interesting. The contestants are also set to be divided into two houses, and throughout the course of the season, the contestants are going to be interchanged between the two houses. This season of Bigg Boss is expected to be very different when compared to the previous seasons.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is set to be telecasted at 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air in the 9:00 p.m. time slot.

The theme of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 will be Ulta-Pulta

The expectations of the fans for this year’s Bigg Boss are higher after the fascinating promo that was dropped a while back. The promo revealed that season 7’s theme will be Ulta-Pulta. Therefore, nothing seems to be guaranteed this time around. Even though what stays the same as prior Bigg Boss seasons is the presence of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the show’s host, the actor will be returning for yet another season.

Many notable names from the Telugu film and television industries have been rumored to potentially appear on the show as contestants. Some very popular names are reported to feature in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, which has only increased the buzz tenfold.

