Bigg Boss Telugu 7 fame Subhashree Rayaguru meets with a road accident in Hyderabad

Subhashree Rayaguru, who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, met with a road accident near the Nagarjuna Sagar area in Hyderabad. The incident reportedly took place on October 6. According to a report by Indiaglitz, the riders on a bike allegedly lost control of the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and rammed into Subhashree's car. While no one sustained any major injuries, both the car and the two-wheeler were damaged.

As per the report, the car that was destroyed during the accident did not belong to Subhashree but the production house she was working with. Meanwhile, the actress escaped unhurt during the major road mishap while the bikers sustained minor wounds as they were wearing helmets.

It was also reported that the two-wheeler was coming from the opposite direction and had a head-on collision with Subhashree's car in Hyderabad.

A social media user reported the incident and wrote, "While Going for “Bhim Bhumi Ki Jai” shoot, heroine Subhashree Rayaguru's car got into an accident. She is absolutely fine."

Meanwhile, Subhashree Rayaguru gained recognition for winning the title of Femina Miss India Odisha a few years back. She rose to fame for participating in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 hosted by Nagarjuna. While the actress was doing well in the reality TV show, she could not survive for long and was evicted.

Additionally, Subhashree has also featured in Telugu films including Amigos, Rudraveena and Katha Venuka Katha amongst others.

Subhashree also has a YouTube channel where she regularly posts updates from her personal and professional life. Her introduction reads, "Hi Manobhavaalu! It's your Subbu, Subhashree. You have seen me in BiggBoss 7 Telugu. This is My YouTube Channel. Let's talk, play and have much more exciting stuff." Currently, she has around 289K subscribers on her channel.

