Bigg Boss Telugu 7 finale: Sreemukhi returns with Rs 20 lakh offer twist

The much-awaited finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7, the Ulta-Pulta edition, has finally arrived, much to the delight of Telugu television viewers. Hosted by the ever-charming Nagarjuna for the fifth time, the season has been a rollercoaster of entertainment, with fewer unexpected twists and turns than the Ulta-Pulta branding.

Adding a dash of surprise to the finale mix was the entry of ex-contestant, runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, and popular TV host Sreemukhi. Her arrival sent a wave of excitement in the house, with the finalists rushing to greet their friend. Sreemukhi reportedly entered the show to promote an upcoming singing show on Star Maa, set to premiere soon.

Sreemukhi's presence brought a fun challenge—a singing game where the finalists had to belt out tunes with the correct lyrics. To the surprise of many, she then offered them a tempting suitcase prize worth Rs 20 lakhs.

However, all the top 6 finalists have reportedly declined the hefty sum. According to the reports, accepting the prize money comes with claws as they would have to pay the show organizers a portion of the cash and the usual gift tax to the government.

More about the Bigg Boss Telugu 7

As the final vote count rolled in, Arjun, Yawar, and Priyanka fell short of the top two spots, reportedly secured by Sivaji and Pallavi Prashanth. However, the race for the finale title remains neck-and-neck, and with Sunday's episode still to air, the winner's crown remains shrouded in suspense.

The top three finalists, Amardeep, Sivaji, and Pallavi Prashanth, have emerged triumphant after a grueling journey. Amardeep and Pallavi saw a surge in voting during the final week, while Sivaji maintained his steady lead in public polls.

The grand finale promises to be a star-studded affair, with the legendary Superstar Mahesh Babu and other celebrities expected to grace the occasion. The night will also be filled with vibrant dance performances from the season's participants.

From its September 3rd launch with 14 housemates to the addition of five more in the fifth week, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has seen its fair share of eliminations, drama, and surprises. With Kiran Rathore as the first to leave, the season bid farewell to Shakeela, Damini, Rathika, Subhashree Rayaguru, Nayani Pavani, Pooja Murthy, Aata Sandeep, Tasty Teja, Bhole Shavali, Ashwini Sree, Gautham Krishna, and Shobha Shetty. These former contestants are expected to join the festivities and add their spark to the finale.

Where and When to Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 7

The Ulta-Pulta season of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is gearing up for its grand finale this weekend, taking place on December 16th and 17th, 2023. Buckle up, viewers, as the finalists might face a tempting cash prize opportunity in Saturday's episode, potentially kicking off at 9.30 PM. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 culminates this Sunday at 7 PM sharp. Don't miss a single moment of the excitement, catch it live on the Star Maa channel or stream it on Hotstar.

