Bigg Boss Telugu 7: First nominations of season heat up; Shobha and Dhamini get into intense argument

The first nominations of the season will take place today and it will be filled with drama. Bigg Boss Telugu 7 started on a grand note with 14 contestants.

Written by Priyanka Goud Updated on Sep 05, 2023   |  05:44 PM IST  |  3K
The seventh season of the popular and controversial show, Bigg Boss Telugu began on Sunday. The show started on a grand note with host Nagarjuna and 14 contestants entering the house. The first week has not yet been completed and the housemates have managed to captivate the audience. Today, the viewers will witness the first nominations of the season. 

The makers of the show took to Twitter and released a promo video from today's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7. The nominations task will take place today as housemates will choose two candidates they want to eliminate from the house. The video shows that the nominations task will be intense with lots of drama and fights. It is said that this week seven contestants will be nominated.

The promo video gives a sneak peek into Shobha Shetty and Dhamini Bhatla's argument. Shobha clearly looks upset over Dhamini's silly reason to nominate her. Gautham Krishna and Shobha too had a disagreement. Several also nominated Kiran Rathore over the language issues. 

The makers released another video that shows the fun side of Bigg Boss during the nomination process. He is seen scaring the housemates with his heavy voice and horror theme set up. 

About  Bigg Boss Telugu 7

On September 3, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 began. Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polishetty promoted their films Kushi and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty respectively, on the reality show. Five contestants were given the offer to leave the Bigg Boss house at the premiere itself with a suitcase that contained the prize money. In total, 14 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss house this year. The show will air at 9.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

