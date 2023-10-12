Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Fresh wild card entrants steal the spotlight in captaincy race

The Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house captaincy battle has taken an unexpected turn, with fresh wild card entrants emerging as frontrunners in the game.

In the Bigg Boss house, the route to captaincy is often a story of strength, intelligence, and guts that keeps both competitors and fans on the edge of their seats. In the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house, four challenges have sparked this epic battle, determining the fate of the contestants.

Aatagallu and Potugallu tasks in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house

For the unversed, there have been two teams in the house, Aatagallu and Potugallu. The former features old housemates and the latter features the new ones. Team Aatagallu featured Amardeep Chaudhary, Tasty Teja, Prince Yawar, Shivaji, Priyanka, Shobha, Sandeep, Pallavi Prashanth. Team Potugallu features the five wild card entries of this season namely, Ambati Arjun, Ashwini, Bole Shavali, Pooja Murthy, and Nayani Pavani. A series of tasks were assigned to the two teams.

The first task

The first challenge in the house was aptly titled "Who is Genius?". The game was all about guessing the correct answer to Bigg Boss' general knowledge question, and the visualizations of the question were presented on the TV screen. For the unversed, there have been two teams in the house, Aatagallu and Potugallu. Gautham from Potugallu and Amardeep from Aatagallu competed in this round, and Gautham won the task.

The second task

In the second challenge within the house, cleverly named "Who is the Fittest?", contestants were tasked with retrieving numbered cards from the pool and organizing a corresponding set of tires in the garden area. They needed to collect the numbered card from the pool and pass it to another housemate who would then receive the tire with the matching number. This tire would subsequently be placed back into the pool. Sandeep and Yawar from Aatagallu participated in this task, as did Gautham and Arjun from Potugallu. Potugallu won this task.

The third task

The third challenge, aptly titled "Who is the Fastest?", required the contestants to identify Bigg Boss' choice of color in record time. The Aatagallu team demonstrated exceptional teamwork and planning. Amardeep, Priyanka, Prince Yawar, and Teja worked excellently together to identify Bigg Boss' choice of color in record time, outperforming the Potugallu team. This triumph cemented their status as the quickest team in the Bigg Boss house, but further obstacles awaited them.

The fourth task

The fourth assignment was "Who is the strongest?". Arjun from the Potugallu squad faced Prince Yawar from the Aatagallu team this time. The difficulty entailed handling two rockets at the same time. Arjun's new method of sacrificing one rocket and channeling all of his strength into the other was successful. His endurance outlasted Prince Yawar's, winning the Potugallu squad the "Strongest" distinction.

Team Potugallu wins big

With the win, the Potugallu team completed all four tasks, winning the Bigg Boss House's "Fittest," "Strongest," and "Genius" challenges, while the Aatagallu team had to settle for the "Fastest" title.

Pallavi Prashanth loses captaincy

Before these challenges, the housemates had a heated debate when Bigg Boss decided to strip Pallavi Prashanth of her captaincy. Several roommates offered comments on her leadership performance, including Shivaji, Shobha Shetty, Sandeep, and Amardeep. While the majority seemed to choose Pallavi Prashanth, Bigg Boss made an unexpected announcement to clarify that she may have lost her captaincy but her immunity remains intact.

Wild card contestants steal the spotlight

As the dust settles on these dramatic events, fresh wild card entrants have taken the limelight in the captaincy race, leaving both candidates and spectators looking forward to the next episode. The destiny of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house hangs in the balance, and the anticipation is clearly building up.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs daily

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs every day at 9 p.m. on Star Maa. It's a one-hour episode that airs from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 p.m., the weekend episodes are aired. All episodes of the show are available to view on the digital OTT service Disney+ Hotstar.

