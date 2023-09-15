Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Gautam Krishna, Yarwar Prince engage in verbal argument; Amardeep gets special power in task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is going to be intense with fun and arguments as well. The makers released two promos of tonight's episode and it shows Gautham Krishna and Yawar engaged in a heated argument. The duo entangled in an altercation over an 'undeserving' issue.

Gautham and Prince hurled abuses at each other and attacked verbally as the fight escalated. Gautham takes a key won during the task from Prince and accuses him of following Sivaji's game plan. heated discussion ran between the duo and Yawar tried to intimidate Gautham by flaunting his body and doing a gesture that hurt Yawar even more. They both quarreled and exchanged insults in Hindi.

Amardeep tries to console Prince but he breaks a cup on the floor. Prince breaks down and says to the cameras, "I don't want to be in the house. It is a bad game. I want to go home and open the door. Intiki vellali anthe."

Another promo video showcases the fun between Rathika and Prince. Later in the kitchen, Amardeep and Prince get into an argument regarding food. Later, Bigg Boss gives a special power to Amardeep, which clearly upsets Shivaji and the team. He asks Bigg Boss to open the door so that they can leave.

Check out Bigg Boss Telugu 7 tonight's promos below

About Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. On Weekends, host Nagarjuna graces the stage to interact with housemates and play fun games. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Every weekend episode, one housemate gets eliminated from the show.

All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream online.

