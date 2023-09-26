Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Gautham accuses Shivaji of being biased to Prince; Prashanth's argument with Rathika

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has entered the fourth week and began with an intense nomination process. The new nominations turned contestants who won the Power Astra task into judges and decided the nominations of other contestants. This week's nominations are under process.

The makers of the show released tonight's promos that give a sneak peek into the intense nominations. The promo shows Gautam accusing Shivaji of being biased toward Prince Yawar. Gautam lost his cool in the nomination process, as his version of opinions regarding Prince Yawar wasn't agreed with by the Bigg Boss judges. Amardeep and Sandeep make Gautham understand he went wrong during the argument in the nomination process.

The second promo of the episode also shows a heated argument between Amardeep and Pallavi Prashanth. Amardeep calls Prashanth two-faced and he gives it back, saying that's his game. Later, Rathika and Prashanth engage in an argument. They seem to be having a verbal argument regarding Rathika's dressing.

About Bigg Boss Telugu 7

On Sunday, Damini left the house. She got eliminated in the third week. According to reports, Prince Yawar, Rathika Rose, Gautham Krishna, Priyanka Jain, Tasty Teja, and Shubhashree are expected to be nominated in the upcoming week's eviction. Aata Sandeep, Sivaji, and Shobha Shetty are the permanent housemates of the show with three to four weeks of immunity from nominations.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

