Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Grand Finale: It is Amardeep Vs Pallavi Prashanth for the winner title?

Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is nearing its end days and the highly anticipated finale is set to take place in a few days.

Currently, the existing contestants of the Telugu Bigg Boss house include six celebrities Shivaji, Amardeep, Priyanka, Yawar, Prashanth, and Arjun who will have to battle out with each other for the winner’s title.

Though, according to recent reports, it is rumored that the top two contestants who are in for the win this year are Amardeep and Prashanth.

Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu winner?

Amardeep who is an actor in Telugu cinemas and Prashanth who is a YouTuber and farmer comes from a humble background. Though the official confirmation is yet to be received on the matter, it is being reported that Prashanth will be the one taking home the title of Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu winner.

According to sources, Yawar has taken the sum money of Rs 15 lakh and moved out of the show, making Shivaji the third-place winner. If the reports are to be believed, it means that Amardeep will be the runner-up in this year’s Bigg Boss Telugu.

Though these are all speculations for as of now, the official confirmation will only be received once the Bigg Boss finale is aired on December 17th, Sunday i.e. Today evening.

More about Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 has been airing on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd September 2023 onwards. The show which has been hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna for a long time was rumored to have replaced the host and to have another actor. Though there were many rumors of Nandamuri Balakrishna hosting the show, it was later dropped and Nagarjuna came back.

Moreover, Nagarjuna Akkineni has been donning the look of his next film Naa Saami Ranga while hosting the show. The film which is set to be his next after the 2022 film Bangarraju starring opposite his son Naga Chaitanya, is expected to be a masala action flick in a local and raw setup.

