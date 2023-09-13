Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Housemates divided into two groups for a task; Sivaji pulls smart move

The second week of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is running successfully. After the intense nominations process, the task of the week began on a high note with contestants trying to defeat each other. Bigg Boss divided housemates into two groups, Ranadheera and Mahabali for the task, Maya Astra.

The Ranadheera group had Shivaji, Shakiila, Shobha Shetty, Priyanka Jain, Amardeep, and Prince Yawar as the team members. Pallavi Prashanth, Gautam, Rathika, Damini, Teja, Shubha Sree & Rathika are part of the Mahabali team. Sandeep is the sanchalak of the task and his decision would be the final, as per Bigg Boss's orders.

These two teams had a tug-of-war competition and Ranadheera won the task and got a special key to open Maya Astra. The key needs to be protected and hidden and the opposite has the chance to steal as well. The makers have now released a promo video of tonight's episode and it promises to keep audiences hooked.

The team Randheera is seen playing all tricks to hide the key from the opposite team. And Rathika, Amardeep, and others try every moment to steal the key from the winning team. However, Sivaji hides the key in his back belt and sleeps with it.

Housemates fight for luxury budget task in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 new promo

Nominated contestants of the week

The nomination process took place on Monday and Tuesday episodes. Pallavi Prashanth, Shivaji, Shakila, Prince Yawar, Tasty Teja, Rathika, Shobha Shetty & Amardeep are in the nominations for this week. One of the contestants from the nominated people will get evicted from the house this Sunday.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa daily from 9 PM to 10 PM. On weekends, Nagarjuna joins the show as host at 9: 30 PM and entertains the audience. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream online.

