Bigg Boss Telugu 7: How much will the Nagarjuna-hosted reality show winner will be paid as prize money?

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 host Nagarjuna unveils the enticing prize money and perks awaiting the season's winner. The grand prize includes ₹50 lakhs in cash.

The highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is approaching, with only seven housemates still vying for the coveted title. As the competition intensifies, contestants are finally revealing their true selves and strategies, making for increasingly gripping episodes.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 contestant Arjun Ambati has cemented his position as the first finalist by securing the Ticket To Finale Astra. Meanwhile, during the recent weekend episode, host Nagarjuna inquired whether Pallavi Prashanth desired to utilize his eviction-free pass. 

However, the contestant declined, leading to the forfeiture of his eviction-free pass for failing to employ it during the 13th week. In the recent weekend episode, host Nagarjuna unveiled the enticing prize money awaiting the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Bigg Boss Season 7 Winner's Prize Money and Perks Unveiled

During the 13th weekend Sunday funday episode, host Nagarjuna revealed the enticing prize package awaiting the season's winner. In addition to the grand prize of ₹50 lakhs, the winner will also receive a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car and a diamond necklace set worth ₹15 lakhs, sponsored by a generous partner. Reportedly, it is important to note that a significant portion of the prize money, approximately half, will be deducted as taxes. 

So far, in the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 we have seen eliminations of contestants like Kiran Rathore, Shakeela, Damini, Rathika, Subhashree Rayaguru, Aata Sandeep, Tasty Teja, Pooja Murthy, Nayani Pavani, and Ashwini Sri. In a recent elimination, Gautham was reportedly sent home.

With the intensity of the game amplifying as the number of contestants dwindles, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is set to captivate audiences with its unpredictable twists and turns.

More about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 pm on weekends and 9.30 pm on weekdays. All episodes of the show are available for streaming on the digital OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

