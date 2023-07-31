Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Jabardasth fame Varsha to enter as a contestant in Nagarjuna Akkineni's show?

The most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is all set to return soon. It also marks the return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as host. While the makers are yet to confirm the contestants, the rumors about who could participate in the show has already been doing rounds on social media. It is said that the popular comedy show Jabardasth fame Varsha is expected to join the seventh season.

Popular anchor and television actress Varsha is rumored to be part of Bigg Boss Telugu 7. Reportedly, the actress' recent statement at an interview sparked rumors about her participation in the show. In a recent interview, Varsha reportedly said that she will be entering a big show soon.

Varsha was reportedly quoted saying as per Times of India, I am getting film opportunities but I do not hope to be a heroine. I am going to participate in a big show soon." Fans were quick enough to anticipate that the 'big show' could be Bigg Boss Telugu. However, there is no official confirmation of her participation in the show. The makers are yet to announce the list of Bigg Boss contestants.

About Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Shobha Shetty, singer Mohana Bhogaraju, YouTuber Shweta Naidu, Anchor Deepika Pilli, Durga Rao Kapoor, Singer Saket, Surekha Vani, and many more names are doing rounds on social media as the most expected contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as the host for the fifth time in a row after reports of him quitting the show. "Nagarjuna is on board for the reality show's seventh season and he has already blocked his dates accordingly. The makers are working on the contestants' list and the new concept that will promise an entertaining experience for viewers," a source close to the development confirms.

A few days ago, the first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 with host Nagarjuna was released by the makers on social media. Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will also be aired on the popular Telugu Television channel, Star Maa. According to sources, Bigg Boss Season 7 is set to air on September 3. The show will have 21 contestants this year.

