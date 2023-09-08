Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Love blossoms in house with Gowtham Krishna and Subhasree's cute fight and jealousy

With drama, fights, tasks and fun, love is also an integral part of Bigg Boss Telugu 7. It's natural in every season to witness at least one couple. Seems like history will repeat in this seventh season as love has blossoms between Gowtham Krishna and Subhasree. The makers shared a promo of tonight's episode and the audiences will get to watch a cute romance between the two housemates.

In the video released on social media, Subhasree is seen dancing with Teja and Gowtham Krishna gets jealous of this. He confronts her and they have an argument regarding it. The promo video gives a glimpse into the new romance blossoming in the house between Gowtham and Subhasree.

Love blossoms between Gowtham Krishna and Subhasree in the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house

Yesterday, Shivaji's threatening Bigg Boss to leave the house was a part of the task. Bigg Boss asked the contestants to impress him by giving entertainment in their own way. Shivaji fooled the contestants and everyone believed he was truly angry with Bigg Boss.

During the task, Bigg Boss flirted with contestants of the season Rathika and also dedicated a song to Rathika. He also asked housemates to reveal the fake contestants according to them. Pallavii Prashanth was declared as a fake person in the house. Shakila and Teja said that Prashanth tries to get sympathy from the audience and fellow contestants through his introverted kind.

About Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. On Weekends, host Nagarjuna graces the stage to interact with housemates and play fun games. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Every weekend episode, one housemate gets eliminated from the show.

All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream online.

