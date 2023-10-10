Bigg Boss Telugu 7: New contestants enter the house as Gautham Krishna's re-entry brings shocking twist

In the last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, Gautham Krishna made a spectacular re-entry into the house after surprising double elimination twist. His re-entry in the house has triggered a barrage of emotions, confrontations, and unexpected revelations from the contestants.

Gautham had an entirely different perspective on house relations before being sent to the secret room. In the secret room he noticed how contestants formed groups and were playing the game. He took every benefit of being sent to the secret room afte his fake elimination.

Gautham's re-entry into the house

Gautham intently observed the house dynamics after being sent to the hidden room, particularly saw each and every competitor. As he entered the house with a heated exchange, he called out certain participants for their deceptive behaviour, stating that they had displayed their seniority and turned their backs on him.

“Do you want to come? Gautham re-entered the Bigg Boss house shouting. “Aswaddhama is back” he compared himself to Aswaddhama.

“They put a honey-coated knife down your throat," said Gautam. While Gautham was saying to the housemates that this Aswaddhama will not die, all the contestants were surprised to see him in the house once again. While the contestants were still in surprise, Gautham straightly went to Shivaji and said “Shivanna.. Yesterday you said one thing.. Gautham can’t entertain more, isn’t entertainment means walking around with your pants off?” Gautham asked Shivaji the question.

Shivaji reply to Gautham

Shivaji was hurt by Gautam’s question. “You said in front of these people that undressing is entertainment. I have done 100 films without clothes…I am an actor and I can do anything,” said Shivaji as he got into a verbal fight with Gautham.

“Everything is visible for 24 hours,” Gautham revealed indirectly, as if he saw things in the house from the secret room.

Ambati Arjun is an Indian film and television actor. Ashwini Shree is an actress and internet sensation. Bhole Shavali is a composer, music director, and playback singer. Pooja Murthy is a television actress. Nayini Pavani is a dancer and a social media influencer.

Bigg boss has decided to name wild card contestants as ‘Potugallu’ and the previous housemates as ‘Aatagallu’. The show began with Potugallu, the new housemates, nominating two competitors from Aatagallu for nominations.

Amardeep emerged as the frontrunner in nomination, collecting four votes, while Sandeep and Teja each received two votes. Shobha Shetty and Prince Yawar each earned one vote.

The turmoil intensified when Ashwini was nominated by Shobha Shetty, who accused her of promoting groupthink and manipulating other participants. Ashwini was in tears after the intense debate between Shoba Shetty. As these disagreements played out, the tension in the Bigg Boss house reached a boiling point.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7’s latest dramatic episode saw the entry of new contestants into the house, adding more excitement and drama to the already intense reality show. And just when the viewers thought they had seen it all, Gautam's dramatic re-entry into the house took everyone by surprise. It remains to be seen how these new developments will affect the dynamics inside the house and what twists and turns lie ahead for the contestants.

