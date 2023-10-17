Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Nominations: Bhole Shavali to Ashwini Sri, 8 contestants in the danger zone

The seventh week of the ongoing Bigg Boss Telugu 7 was a whirlwind of emotions, confrontations, and strategic gameplay. The nomination process kicked off with many fights among the contestants in the house.

In round one of nomination, the contestants who found themselves in the danger zone were Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Tasty Teja, Ashwini Sri, Bhole Shavali, Pooja Murthy, Gautham, and Priyanka. There is a circulating rumor suggesting that Amardeep might have a chance to be added to the list of nominees.

As the nomination process in the Bigg Boss house is still ongoing, there has been no clarity yet on the contestants who have been nominated and those who are safe. However, tonight's episode will reveal the nominees and give viewers a chance to vote for their favorite contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 nomination process

The nominations turned fiery as the housemates brought their A-game to the table. Bhole Shavali, known for his wit, received the highest number of votes. He got votes from the following housemates, namely Amardeep, Pooja Murthy, Sandeep, Arjun, and Priyanka. The reason was dissatisfaction with his gameplay.

Ashwini Sri also found herself with a high number of votes, with the same housemates nominating her, alleging that she was deliberately being avoided in the house by the other housemates.

Check out the promo below:

Sivaji returns to Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Adding to this drama, Sivaji left the Bigg Boss house temporarily for a shoulder injury scan. Later in the afternoon, the actor returned to the house.

Captain Prince Yawar assigns duties in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house

Before the nomination process unfolded in the Bigg Boss house, Prince Yawar took the opportunity to appoint deputies for the kitchen section, choosing Sivaji and Sandeep to do the household activities.

This move, which has been taken by Captin Yawar, has added a new dynamic to the game, as the duties assigned to everyone in the house now require every housemate to play an essential role in maintaining order from the capitan and ensuring that the food preparations run smoothly in the house.

The seventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is a rollercoaster of emotions, confrontations, and strategic gameplay. The drama and excitement build up, promising viewers an unforgettable season of the Bigg Boss.

