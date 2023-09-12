Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Pallavi Prashanth faces heat in nominations; Sivaji and Shobha Shetty argue

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is currently running on Television and has caught major buzz. The nominations for the second week have been going on and contestants have filled it with drama, arguments, and fights. The nominations process takes place in two days and Pallavi Prashanth was on fire, as per Monday's episode.

Several housemates came forward to Pallavi Prashanth for his portrayal as a poor framer, who is also a social influencer, trying to make it big. Amardeep bashed Prashanth about why he always brings up an emotional and sentimental dialogue to take cover. Several other contestants clapped and extended support to Amardeep when he said this to Prashanth.

Prashanth cried, argued, and pleaded with the contestants during the nomination process. Gautham Krishna even termed Prashanth's behavior as 'narcissistic.' However, Prashanth displayed his attitude by saying, 'I will take medicine from you while going back.'

The makers released tonight's promo and the second day nominations are full under fire. Gowtham Krishna nominates Rathika and his reason triggers an intense argument between them. Sivaji and Shobha Shetty lock heads during the nominations as the former nominates her. The nominations process will surely be full of drama with contestants trying to take each other out of the house.

The show will air at 9.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During the weekend episode, Nagarjuna announced that Kiran Rathore got nominated from the house in the first week. She became the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house

