Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Potential contestant list of Nagarjuna-hosted show REVEALED

The wait for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is finally over, as the popular reality show is set to premiere today, September 3. There is still some time left for eagle-eyed fans to get confirmation on the contestants appearing in this season of the reality show. But in the meantime, a few names are being thrown around as potential contestants.



Mahesh Achant, Amardeep Chowdry, Farzana, Shakeela, Jabardast Mahesh, Kiran Rathod, Aata Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Vishnu Priya, Gautham Krishna, Bhole Shavali, Pratysha, and Damini Bhatla are a few of the celebrities who are all set to grace this season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Potential contestants appearing in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7

Actress Shakeela has been touted to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu not just in this season but even in prior ones. Till now, these rumors have proven to be inaccurate, but this time around, there is a strong buzz going around that Shakeela has finally agreed to appear in the reality show. The Nagarjuna-hosted show is beginning its seventh season, and the showrunners are said to have planned something extremely exciting this year.



There were strong rumors floating around that popular actor Abbas might take part in this year’s Bigg Boss Telugu. But these reports seem to be false as we get closer and closer to the premiere. On the other hand, one person whose presence in the reality show is almost confirmed is actress Farzana. She has been out of the spotlight for over a decade now, as she chose to take a long break from the world of movies. In 2009, Farzana directed a Tamil film called 1977 and has been MIA ever since.

Bigg Boss Season 7 will premiere on September 3 and will be hosted by Nagajuna Akkineni

Amardeep Chowdry, who has appeared in a number of television shows, is also set to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. Alongside Amardeep, another actor known for her negative roles on television is also set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Shobha Shetty is almost confirmed to take part in this year’s Bigg Boss. Also set to appear as a contestant is Atha Sandeep, who rose to prominence after appearing in a dance reality show as a contestant.

Very soon, there will be an official confirmation regarding the contestants appearing in this year’s Bigg Boss, and the fans could not be more excited to know which of the aforementioned names will indeed feature on the show.

ALSO READ: Tamil actor and comedian RS Sivaji dies at 66 due to cardiac arrest