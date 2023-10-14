Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Prince Yawar becomes the second captain, gets immunity from eviction

The second captaincy task in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has left the house buzzing with excitement and tension. For the unversed, there have been two teams in the house, namely Aatagallu and Potugallu.

The former features old housemates and the latter features new ones. Team Aatagallu has Amardeep Chaudhary, Tasty Teja, Prince Yawar, Sivaji, Priyanka, Shobha, Sandeep, and Pallavi Prashanth. Team Potugallu has the five wild card entries of this season namely, Ambati Arjun, Ashwini Sri, Bhole Shavali, Pooja Murthy, and Nayani Pavani.

Prince Yawar clinches Captaincy

A series of tasks were assigned to the two teams. The contenders' task for the captaincy caused tension among the contestants. The deciding factor among the captaincy contenders was a balloon game.

Prince Yawar emerged as the second captain of Bigg Boss Telugu7 as Nayani Pavani successfully burst Teja's balloon, securing Yawar's captaincy for the upcoming week. This newfound title grants him one-week immunity from eviction, a development that has brought a fresh twist to the game.

Top 3 bottom contestants

Amidst the captaincy task and the suspense, tensions soared within the Bigg Boss House. Notably, a confrontation unfolded between Ashwini Sri, Shobha Shetty, and Pooja Murthy, resulting in a breakdown of communication between the three contestants.

Nominated Contestants and Elimination Weekend Approaches

With the weekend upon us, the contestants are on the edge of their seats as host Nagarjuna gets ready to analyze their performance in today's episode. As the elimination round looms largely, the audience eagerly awaits the drama to unfold, wondering who will make their exit from the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 nominated seven competitors this week: Amardeep, Tasty Teja, Shobha Shetty, Prince Yawar, Ashwini Sri, Pooja Murthy, and Nayani Pavani.

Wild Card Contestants

Ambati Arjun is an Indian film and television actor. Ashwini Sri is an actress and an internet sensation. Bhole Shavali is a composer, music director, and playback singer. Pooja Murthy is a television actress. Nayani Pavani is a dancer and a social media influencer.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

