Bigg Boss Telugu 7 PROMO: Contestants dive into mind-bending 'cube puzzle' task; Who will be the new captain?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 has become increasingly interesting to watch, with new promos coming in. In a new promo for the October 25, 2023 episode, the housemates were given the captaincy contender task. The promos showed Amardeep Chowdary, Shobha Shetty, Priyanka Jain, and Tasty Teja playing the Float and Sink task game, assigned by Bigg Boss.

Gautham was appointed as the sanchalak for the game. Eventually, the game was a close tie between the contestants. However, in the end, only Teja and Amardeep remained. It remains to be seen who won the task.

Another promo gave a glimpse of the second set of the game to become the captain of the house. The game is called ‘Cube Puzzle’, and housemates Rathika, Prince Yawar, Prashanth, and Gautham are seen playing to win the task and secure their position as captaincy contenders.

At the end of the promo, it appeared that Yawar and Prashanth completed the task on time, and Sivaji was seen cheering for them.

It remains to be seen who will be the captaincy contenders and who will be the next captain of the house. As the housemates are fighting for the captaincy position, the nominations in the house have come to an end.

Eighth-week Nomination list

In the eighth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, the nomination list has been revealed, and several contestants find themselves in the danger zone.

The list includes Shobha, Bhole Shavali, Sivaji, Ashwini, Priyanka, Amardeep, Sandeep, and Gautham. As tensions rise and strategies unfold, it remains to be seen who will ultimately face eviction and who will secure their place in the house for another week.

Fights during the nominations in the Bigg Boss house

In the Tuesday episode, Shobha Shetty and Priyanka emerged as divisive figures due to their harsh behavior in the house during the nomination process. Their actions caused a commotion in the house, leading to conflicts with other candidates in the house. Shobha Shetty's behavior reached a breaking point in the eighth week of nominations, while Priyanka Jain also displayed unfavorable behavior. Their constant aggression has disrupted the harmony of the Bigg Boss house.

Another contestant, Amar, is also at odds with other housemates, causing greater dissatisfaction among the contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs from Monday to Friday on Star Maa at 9 PM. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

