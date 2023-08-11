Bigg Boss Telugu 7 promo: Nagarjuna introduces us to the "Ulta Pulta" theme of our favorite guilty pleasure

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with yet another season. The seventh season of the popular reality show will be hosted by Nagarjuna this time as well. The first promo for this year’s Bigg Boss has been released, and it is rather intriguing. It is being teased that this upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be unlike any other season of the popular reality show so far. The promo manages to reiterate this point.

The promo has Nagarjuna remarking that this is not the end but just the beginning. On a side note, there have been many names thrown into the mix as potential contestants for the show. Prabhakar, Jabardast Varsha, Mohana Bhogaraju, and Amardeep are a few of the names that are being touted to potentially appear in this season of Bigg Boss.

The promo for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu is intriguing and extremely funny

Nagarjuna promises something new in the newest season of Biss Boss Telugu

The start date of the show is yet to be announced, but the first promo has certainly built significant anticipation for the upcoming season as it promises something brand new. Bigg Boss has been a guilty pleasure to watch for the audience and has been successful in all the languages it has been introduced in.

This time around, it seems that the Telugu version will add something extra to the brand of Bigg Boss. Fans have been made to believe that there will be many unexpected twists in the show this time around, and that will hopefully be the case.

The promo features two lovers named Radha and Ramesh. The latter is about to fall off a cliff, but Radha holds on to his hand. We, the viewers, almost think that Radha is going to save Ramesh when Nagarjuna appears with the twist. After his brief talk about breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience directly, there is a slight change in the story.

Radha sneezes, and in the process of holding her sneeze, she lets go of Ramesh; this ultimately leads to Ramesh falling off the cliff. A lot of speculation can be made on what the promo wants to imply, but all the possibilities are incredibly exciting, to say the least. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu will premiere on September 3.

