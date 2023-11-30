Bigg Boss Telugu 7 PROMO: Sivaji and Amardeep fight over 'touch and guess' game

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is nearing its finale, and the competition is intensifying, with contestants vying for the coveted Finale Astra task, a ticket to the finale race. Amardeep, Gautham, Pallavi Prashanth, and Arjun are among the top contenders for the opportunity to secure a spot in the final week of the show during its thirteenth week.

In a recent teaser circulating online, Amardeep, Gautham, Pallavi Prashanth, and Arjun were seen blindfolded and playing a game called Touch and Guess. Bigg Boss has given the challengers the eighth game in the final race challenge. All four housemates seem to be giving each other tough competition.

In the promo, it seemed like Amardeep was emerging as the winner of the round. At the end of the promo, Sivaji and Yawar seem to be discussing the game, which has led to a fight in the house.

Adding to the excitement, the previous promos reveal another engaging task in the house called Guess the Sound, providing a delightful and fun segment for the viewers. The promo also discloses the elimination of Prince Yawar and Pallavi Prashanth from the task.

The aftermath of the nominations has resulted in a divided house, with tensions brewing between Sivaji and Arjun. Sivaji feels deceived by Arjun, leading to a strained relationship between the two.

The recent developments, however, put Gautham under scrutiny for his alleged foul play in one of the tasks. Task overseers Shobha Shetty and Sivaji raise objections, prompting Bigg Boss to intervene. In the game, Bigg Boss urges Gautham to rectify his game, introducing an unexpected twist that may impact his chances in the Finale Astra race. This controversy follows earlier conflicts involving Gautham during the nominations, where he clashed with Pallavi Prashanth, Sivaji, and Amardeep.

Meanwhile, as the anticipation for the Finale Astra task builds among the audience, the competition intensifies. The drama inside the house continues to unfold, maintaining suspense until the very end, keeping fans hooked on every twist and turn.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

