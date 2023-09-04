Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Shakeela to Kiran Rathore; meet 14 confirmed contestants who entered Nagarjuna-hosted show

Bigg Boss Telugu kicked off its brand new season on Sunday, September 3. The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is in its seventh season. This time around, the reality show is reported to introduce many new features that are sure to heighten fans’ excitement. Yesterday’s premiere episode was a strong start to what promises to be a binge-worthy season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Even though several names were thrown around as possible contestants, the official confirmation of the celebrities entering the Bigg Boss house was only made at the premiere. There are many exciting personalities who are guaranteed to provide entertainment on this year’s Bigg Boss. Therefore, fans are eagerly anticipating how this season is going to turn out.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7

The premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 lived up to its expectations with intriguing contestants and multiple celebrity appearances. Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polishetty promoted their films Kushi and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty respectively, at the reality show. Also, rather interestingly, five contestants were given the offer to leave the Bigg Boss house at the premiere itself with a suitcase that contained the prize money.

But all five contestants chose to stay in the game and rejected the offer. Even though Shivaji initially showed some interest in taking up the offer, he later made the decision to continue being in the show. In total, 14 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss house this year. The show will air at 9.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Many familiar faces have entered the house this year, which has increased fans’ excitement tenfold.

The full list of contestants appearing in Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is as follows:

Priyanka Jain Shivaji Damini Bhatla Prince Yawar Shakeela Aata Sandeep Shobha Shetty Subhashree Rayaguru Kiran Rathore Gautham Krishna Rathika Rose Tasty Teja Pallavi Prashanth Amardeep Chowdary

