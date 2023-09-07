Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Shivaji threatens to leave the house; Tries to stop from performing task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will begin the season's first task and audiences can't wait to watch it tonight. The show is run by 14 housemates, fighting to survive in the house amid drama, fights, task,s and entertainment. The makers released the promo of today's episode and the housemates will participate in a tough task.

In the video released by the channel on social media, Shivaji is seen creating a ruckus during the task as Bigg Boss refused to give him coffee. He was seen lashing out at Bigg Boss for doing this to him. He threatened to leave the house as he complained about low Blood pressure. Bigg Boss asked co-contestant Dr Gautham Krishna to Check Shivaji's BP and he denied it.

During the task, Bigg Boss asked Rathika to check housemates heart beats and tell him what they are saying. Sivaji felt Bigg Boss was making fun of him and didn't let anyone do the task.

Sharing the promo video on Twitter, the makers wrote, "The Bigg Boss house is on the edge as contestants face their toughest task yet. With emotions running, who will emerge victorious? Stay tuned for more updates."

About Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. On Weekends, host Nagarjuna graces the stage to interact with housemates and play fun games. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Every weekend episode, one housemate gets eliminated from the show.

All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream online.

