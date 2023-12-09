Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Shobha Shetty to be eliminated from the show? Find out

Bigg Boss Telugu 7's grand finale is fast approaching, with the show currently enjoying a successful run. Tomorrow's episode will reveal the final elimination before the highly anticipated mega finale which reports suggest would be on December 17, 2023.

Earlier reports suggested either Priyanka Jain or Shobha Shetty faced the risk of elimination. According to new reports, the elimination episode has been filmed, and unfortunately, the contestant bidding farewell is none other than Shobha Shetty, a beloved TV actress in the Telugu entertainment industry. Viewers are now eagerly awaiting the grand finale to witness the ultimate showdown and discover who will emerge as the triumphant winner of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu.

This week's nominations include all remaining housemates: Amardeep, Shobha Shetty, Priyanka, Sivaji, Yawar, and Pallavi Prashanth. As we said in the earlier article unofficial reports suggest Priyanka and Shobha Shetty were at the bottom of the voting polls, placing them at risk of elimination. Arjun is not in the nomination process as he has won the first finalist ticket.

More About Bigg Boss Telugu 7

During last week's weekend episode, host Nagarjuna unveiled the grand prizes awaiting the season's winner. These include a substantial cash prize of Rs 50 Lakhs, a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza car, and a dazzling diamond necklace set worth Rs 15 Lakhs, sponsored by a generous partner. However, it's important to note that approximately half of the cash prize will be deducted as tax, GST, and other charges.

Throughout the season, several contestants have faced eviction, including Kiran Rathore, Shakeela, Damini, Rathika, Subhashree Rayaguru, Aata Sandeep, Tasty Teja, Pooja Murthy, Nayani Pavani, and Ashwini Sri. In the recently concluded 13th week, Gautham was eliminated, adding to the growing intensity of the competition.

Where and When to Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa every weekend at 9:00 PM. The weekday episodes, featuring host Nagarjuna, begin at 9:30 PM. Additionally, all episodes are available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

