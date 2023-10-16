Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Sivaji makes a sudden EXIT from the show for THIS reason

Sivaji's exit from Bigg Boss Telugu 7 adds another unexpected turn to a season known for its surprising twists. It's worth noting that this isn't the first instance of a contestant having to exit the house for health-related reasons.

During the recent weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, Nayani Pavani was eliminated, leaving everyone shocked. What made this moment even more touching was when Sivaji, in an emotional gesture, expressed his desire to voluntarily leave the house so that Nayani Pavani could continue her journey in the game. However, Nagarjuna, the host of the show rejected saying as per the voting system, Nayani Pavani would have to leave the show.

Sivaji exited from the Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Sivaji's abrupt exit from the house was due to a medical condition he developed during the first week's captaincy task. The injury to his right hand and back had caused him to take on a less active role in the house as he assumed the position of Sanchalak.

However, the severity of his condition required immediate medical attention, including scans and tests. Bigg Boss decided it was best for Sivaji to leave the house for treatment.

History has shown that Bigg Boss contestants can return after receiving the necessary medical care. Just like Bigg Boss Telugu 2’s Nutan Naidu, who exited the house twice for medical reasons and then re-entered, Sivaji is expected to make a comeback in the coming days. However, there has been no word regarding the same yet.

Elimination of female contestants

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu has seen its share of unique twists and unexpected exits. Six female contestants, Damini, Rathika, Subhashree, Kiran Rathod, Shakeela, and Nayani Pavani have been evicted in the first six weeks of the reality show. With Sivaji's temporary departure, the house now has 11 contestants.

