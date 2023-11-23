Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Sivaji's sudden change in behavior shocks contestants in house

Sivaji, a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7, surprised everyone with his very serious and shocking behavior during the week 12 nominations. He usually has a lighthearted and playful personality in the house, this sudden change in the actor’s behavior left viewers confused and intrigued.

Gautam, another housemate, noticed Sivaji's change in behavior and believes it has something to do with Sivaji's underlying strategies in the house. During the nominations, Sivaji gave reasons for his choices, but he seemed to struggle when asked to explain further. This lack of clarity made his fellow housemates question his intentions and added further drama in the Bigg Boss house.

Sivaji's sudden outburst confuses in-house contestants

Sivaji's anger and frustration became even more apparent in the latest weekend episode which is hosted by Nagarjuna questioning him about the changes that occurred in the house. His usual calm and composed demeanor was replaced by an angry and defensive attitude.

Gautam offered a possible explanation for Shivaji's behavior during the nominations in the house. He suggested that Shivaji's lack of nominations for several weeks may have contributed to his outburst. This theory resonated with viewers, who began to better understand Shivaji's actions.

As Sivaji's popularity in the Bigg Boss house seems to be declining, his outbursts and desire to leave suggest a potential change in his relationships with the other housemates. This shift in dynamics has added a new layer of complexity to the story, keeping the audience engaged and eager to see how the drama unfolds.

Check out the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 below

Sivaji's unexpected transformation has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the Bigg Boss storyline, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats and anticipating the next chapter in this unpredictable saga.

When and where can you watch Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya Birthday: Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, and others extend heartfelt wishes to actor