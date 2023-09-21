Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Spicy chicken task sparks housemate clash; Shobha Shetty apologizes to Gautam

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 tonight's episode has been released and housemates are fighting for a contender ship task. As Shobha Shetty was declared unworthy of the contender task, she had to fight for a task to prove her worthy. Bigg Boss gave the task Fire and Flavour, where Shobha, Pallavi Prashanth, Gautham, and Shubhashre have to eat the spiciest chicken and whoever wins the task will power Astra and three weeks immunity.

The first power astra was won by Aata Sandeep and he won immunity for five weeks. Similarly, the second winner of the power astra, Sivaji, got immunity for four weeks.

Bigg Boss invited Sobha Shetty to the confession room and asked her to prove her eligibility to become the contender by eating spicy chicken. Sobha tried to eat the chicken which she termed as 'spiciest ever in my life so far.' She broke down eating the chicken and gobbled up spicy chicken.

Later, Prashanth, Shubhashree, and Gautham have to eat the same chicken and best Shobha's place.

Meanwhile, Shobha apologized to Gautam for yesterday's fight. She went to Gautam and conveyed her apologies to him. Gautam accepted Shobha Shetty's apology and for now, everything is good between them. These two had a heated argument over the undeserving candidature for the Powerastra competition.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7

The show will air at 9.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During the weekend episode, Nagarjuna announced that Kiran Rathore and Shakeela got nominated from the house in the first week. She became the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

