Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Suo Moto cases filed against Pallavi Prashanth and his supporters post finale fiasco; Reports

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 finale didn't conclude on a positive note. What should have been a celebratory moment turned into chaos for winner Pallavi Prashanth. The unruly behavior included damaging TSRTC buses, prompting police intervention. Cases were filed against Pallavi and his supporters for the ensuing destruction.

Things escalated further before the police arrived, with clashes between Pallavi's fans and followers of another contestant. Video footage is under scrutiny to identify those involved. Adding to the complications, Pallavi faced trouble for celebrating without obtaining police permission.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar responded to the finale night chaos, stating, “During the Bigg Boss 7 finale, some people attacked the buses belonging to Krishnanagar Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night #TSRTC . 6 buses were damaged in this attack. The RTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station about this incident.”

He further continued saying, “Madness done in the name of fandom is not good for the society. Attacking the RTC buses that take people to their destinations safely and soundly is an attack on society. The management of TSRTC does not ignore such incidents,” tagging the official handles of Nagarjuna and the channel that hosts the show, Star Maa in the post.

For the universe, Pallavi's fans damaged cars and buses, including those of other contestants like Amardeep, Ashwini, and Geetu. This led Ashwini and Geetu to file complaints with the police.

Advertisement

Due to the upheaval, reports suggest that police filed cases against Pallavi and his followers under sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 426, and 149, involving willful destruction of private and public property. This Suo Moto case may result in legal consequences for Pallavi Prashanth, casting a shadow over the reputation of Bigg Boss Season 7.

Meanwhile, the incident underscores the potential danger of fervent fan actions, prompting reflection on the consequences of such behavior. While the Bigg Boss season provided entertainment, the unsettling ending raises concerns. Police efforts are focused on identifying and holding accountable those responsible for the disruptive events.

ALSO READ: Is Rashmika Mandanna's 'thank you' post for Vijay Deverakonda?