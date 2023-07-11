Bigg Boss Telugu 7 to begin from THIS date; Here's when and where you can watch the reality show

Bigg Boss Telugu 7, the most controversial reality show is prepping up to be back on the small screen soon. After the sixth season, which saw singer Revanth win the show. The seventh season is all set to premiere soon. And if everything goes as planned, the upcoming season will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The makers also shared the first promo of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 and filled the fans with excitement.

As in previous seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will also be aired on the popular Telugu Television channel, Star Maa. The first short promo has been released on social media and also announcing the return of the reality show, promising double entertainment. According to sources, Bigg Boss Season 7 is set to air on Star Maa in September. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

About Bigg Boss Telugu 7

The Bigg Boss organizers are actively reaching out to renowned celebrities from the Television industry, social media, and YouTube. The housemates of the seventh season are yet to be confirmed. Speculations were rife that seasoned anchor actress Rashmi Gautam will be a part of the forthcoming season but she denied them. Another popular face Madhavi Latha was also reportedly approached. Amardeep Chowdary, who rose to popularity with several serials including 'Janaki Kalaganaledu,' is a highly rumored confirmed contestant of the season.

The details of who will host Bigg Boss Telugu 7 are not yet finalized. Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is known for entertaining audiences with his hosting skills from four seasons, may or may not host this time. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nagarjuna has quit the show and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be taking over the next season, Bigg Boss Telugu 7. A source close to the show informed Pinkvilla, "A lot can change later but for now, NBK is locked for Bigg Boss Telugu 7."

