Bigg Boss Telugu 7 to witness shocking elimination before the finale? Find out
Bigg Boss Telugu 7 reaches its finale week and intense competition, surprising mid-week eliminations, and a fierce battle begin for the top 5 positions in the house.
Nagarjuna-hosted reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is nearing its finale, and the game inside the house has become increasingly exciting. With only 6 contestants remaining in the show, the competition has intensified significantly. Shobha Shetty's elimination has further heightened the tension, as the remaining players strive to reach the finale.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is rapidly approaching, as the show continues to enjoy a successful run. The upcoming episodes will reveal the top 5 contestants in the house and reports suggest that there could be a final midweek elimination taking place in the house before the highly anticipated grand finale which is rumoured to take place on December 17, 2023. Mid-week eliminations are usually a part of the final week of the Indian Bigg Boss franchise.
According to reports, Prashanth currently leads the voting polls, followed by Sivaji and Yawar. Priyanka reportedly sits at the bottom of the rankings. Earlier, reports suggested that Amardeep, Prashanth, and Sivaji were the top contenders to reach the finale. Arjun, Yawar, and Priyanka seem to have a lower chance of entering the finale. Most reports predict Arjun's elimination during the mid-week eliminations.
More about the Bigg Boss Telugu 7
The weekend episode which is hosted by King Nagarjuna unveiled the grand prizes awaiting the season's winner. These include a substantial cash prize of Rs 50 Lakhs, a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza car, and a dazzling diamond necklace set worth Rs 15 Lakhs, sponsored by a generous partner. However, it's essential to note that approximately half of the cash prize will be deducted as tax, GST, and other charges.
Throughout the season, several contestants have faced eviction, including Kiran Rathore, Shakeela, Damini, Rathika, Subhashree Rayaguru, Aata Sandeep, Tasty Teja, Pooja Murthy, Nayani Pavani, Gautham, and Ashwini Sri. The recent 14th week saw Shobha Shetty's elimination, adding to the growing intensity of the competition.
Where and When to Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 7
Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa every weekend at 9:00 PM. The weekday episodes, featuring host Nagarjuna, begin at 9:30 PM. Additionally, all episodes are available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.
