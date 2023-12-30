Bigg Boss Telugu 7 TRP report: Nagarjuna-hosted show sets a new record

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu saw the return of the ever-charismatic Nagarjuna as the host. The show's grand finale episode was a massive hit, breaking records and achieving a remarkable viewership rating.

Nagarjuna's presence has been a cornerstone of the show's success since season three. His charisma and stylish presentation have kept audiences captivated, and every year seems to build upon the previous one.

Dominating the Small Screen: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Sets a New Bar

The Bigg Boss season 7 grand finale episode which took place on December 17 (Sunday), set a new record by garnering 21.7 TVR ratings. Starmaa (formerly Twitter) confirmed this on their platform, celebrating the record-breaking feat: "Breaking all records! Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Grand Finale achieved an astounding 21.7 TVR points, making it an unparalleled success! Thank you for making it the grandest celebration."

Check out the Tweet shared by Starmaa below

Let’s have a look at Bigg Boss Telugu's previous season’s TRP ratings

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Jr NTR, kickstarted the phenomenon with a grand finale rating of 16.18. Nani took the reins for season 2, but ratings dipped to 15.00. Enter Nagarjuna, who became the face of the show from season 3 onwards. He steered the show through seasons 3 to 7, witnessing highs and lows in viewership.

Advertisement

Season 3, hosted by Nagarjuna, initially held the record for the highest rating with 17.92. However, season 4 shattered that record with a phenomenal 21.7 rating, solidifying its place in Bigg Boss history. Season 5 saw a decline, achieving only an 18.4 rating.

Unfortunately, the sixth season fell short of expectations and its finale ratings were never officially released. The lowest rating of 0.86 during the finale week speaks volumes about the season's struggles.

More about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 grand finale

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 finale was a rollercoaster of emotions as the top six contestants battled for the coveted trophy. Nagarjuna Reddy Ambati (Arjun) and Priyanka Jain were the first to depart, followed by Prince Yawar, who strategically accepted a Rs. 15 lakh offer from the producers, finishing fourth.

Sivaji, the house's master strategist, gained immense respect but fell short in third place. Ultimately, it came down to Amardeep Chowdary and Pallavi Prashanth, both deserving contenders. In a nail-biting finish, Pallavi Prashanth emerged as the winner, leaving Amardeep as the runner-up.

ALSO READ: My Name is Shruthi OTT release date: When and where to watch Hansika Motwani starrer online