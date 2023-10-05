Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Promo: Housemates teary eyed after task; what made them cry?

The Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house witnessed an emotionally charged task that left contestants teary-eyed and introspective. The challenge, carefully designed to elicit emotional responses, included a twist that would put the house's bonds to the test.

The contestants who remain in the house are Priyanka Jain, Sivaji, Yawar, Subhashree Rayaguru, Aata Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Tasty Teja, Dr. Gautham Krishna, Pallavi Prashanth, and Amardeep Chowdary. Nevertheless, today's episode will take everyone on an emotional roller coaster as we mentioned earlier.

Letters from Home: A Glimpse of Happiness

The atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house was electric with anticipation as the evening sun cast its warm glow. Priyanka Jain, Sivaji, Yawar, Subhashree Rayaguru, Aata Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Tasty Teja, Dr. Gautham Krishna, Pallavi Prashanth, and Amardeep Chowdary were among the contestants, who gathered in the living room..

A Pair's Sacrifice: A Heartfelt Dilemma

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 revealed a task that was both touching and difficult. The contestants were paired up, and the twist was revealed: only one member of each pair would receive a letter from their cherished family members. The others would have to make a selfless sacrifice and give up their letters.

This emotional task not only brought the contestants to tears, but it also strengthened their bonds. It displayed their compassion and empathy for one another, overcoming the competition within the house.

In the midst of this emotional turmoil, it's important to remember that the contestants are not only dealing with their inner demons, but they're also up for eviction this week. Tasty Teja, Goutham, Amardeep, Priyanka, Shivaji, Yawar, and Subhashree are all in this together..

This touching task will not only reveal the depth of emotions within the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house but will also highlight each contestant's strength of character and empathy.

Check out the promo below:

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

