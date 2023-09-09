Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Weekend Promo: Nagarjuna makes grand entry on Shah Rukh Khan’s Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song

Over the years, Bigg Boss has become quite a popular and entertaining way to spend time during the weekends. The show started off in Hindi, and later branched off into Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali and Telugu. The show also has prominent faces from the respective industries as hosts for the show.

The Telugu version of the show is hosted by Nagarjuna, who has been the host of the show for the last 4 seasons. In the teaser for the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, Nagarjuna made a grand entrance, dancing to the trending song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit Jawan, directed by Atlee.

The Teaser Video of Day 6

In the teaser, the Devadas actor can also be having a friendly chat with the contestants who were inside the Bigg Boss house. He was explaining the rules of the game to them.

He said to a contestant that a contestant who has cried during the first week of the show has never been voted to the top 5 by the audience. In addition, he also asks a contestant if they think that they would be able to win the show just because of their brute physical strength.

The teaser also seemed to show some intense dramatic moments that could be seen in the show all set to go on air. This is just the sixth day of the season, out of the total 100 days that the contestants are expected to be in the Bigg Boss house.

