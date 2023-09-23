Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Who faces elimination this week among nominated celebrity contestants?

The third week of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has come to an end. The week witnessed intense nominations, heated arguments, drama, fights, Power Astra tasks, fun etc. Tonight, host Nagarjuna will grace the stage and interact with the housemates. He will also evict one contestant from the nominated ones.

Kiran Rathod and Shakeela have been ousted from the show already and the time has come for the third elimination that will happen on Sunday. For the uninitiated, Priyanka Jain, Amardeep Chowdary, Subhashree Rayaguru, Rathika Rose, Damini, Gautham Krishna, and Prince Yawar have been nominated for elimination this week.

Fans have begun voting since Tuesday only for their favorite contestants. However, the speculations about who would be safe and get evicted are already trending on social media. As per the recent voting trends, Amardeep and Price Yarwar are leading with maximum votes.

Amardeep caught the audience's attention in the first week itself with his gaming skills. Yarwar's anger, emotions, and fun have managed to win audiences as well. Despite not knowing the Telugu language, Prince seems to have made a mark among the viewers.

Nagarjuna to evict from seven nominated contestants this week



Damini and Gautham Krishna got lowest votes

It is reported that Priyanka Jain, who stole the limelight with her performance in the Power Astra task and Damini are in the danger zone with the lowest votes. According to reports, Damini has received only 4.4 percent voting and is likely to be in the danger zone. She might be the third lady to walk out of the show this weekend.

However, another report on OTT claims that popular contestant Gautham Krishna will be getting evicted this week. Well, it is to be awaited, and watch who will be out of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 this week. '

Gautham is known for his verbal argument with Shobha Shetty and Prince Yarwar.

