Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested and taken into custody

Trigger warning: This article has references to vandalism

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth and his brother Mahaveer were arrested last night and remanded for 14 days by the Nampally court. It is known that during the Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 finals, a disturbing incident took place at Annapurna Studio in Jubilee Hills on the 17th of this month at midnight.

The police took suo moto action and registered a case, including Pallavi Prashanth's name as the first accused in the case. Pallavi Prashanth and Mahaveer were detained at their home in Gajwel mandal, Kolgur, by a police team from Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night and were taken to the city. After the medical examination last night, they were produced before the Nampally court.

Reports suggest that the trial court remanded both of them for 14 days, and Jubilee Hills police took them to Chanchalguda Jail. Another accused in the case, Vinod, is absconding, according to the police statement. The police are also interrogating 14 other youths who participated in the attack near the studio.

What exactly happened on the final day

Bigg Boss Telugu season-7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly disturbing the peace near Annapurna Studios after the show finale. According to the police, her fans vandalized the car of the show runner-up, Amardeep Chowdhary.

Pallavi Prashanth was taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station for further investigation. The police stated that the post-finale celebrations on December 17 took an unexpected turn. Pallavi Prashanth's fans created chaos near the studio and damaged show runner-up Amardeep Chowdhary's car.

Following the finale, numerous videos emerged online depicting individuals purporting to be Pallavi Prashanth's supporters attacking contestants' cars. Despite Amardeep's family's plea for restraint, the supporters persisted, vandalizing vehicles, including breaking the rear window pane. Shockingly, the aggression extended beyond contestant cars, with some supporters also targeting other participants' vehicles and even assaulting an RTC bus.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar reported the matter on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “During the Bigg Boss 7 finale, some people attacked the buses belonging to Krishnanagar Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night #TSRTC. Six buses were damaged in this attack. RTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station about this incident. Madness done in the name of fandom is not good for society. Attacking RTC buses that take people to their destinations safely and soundly is an attack on society. The management of TSRTC does not ignore such incidents.”

Check out the Tweet of TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar below

According to a reports, Telangana Police booked suo moto cases on Pallavi Prashanth and her fans for causing a nuisance under IPC sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 427, and 149 based on Sajjanar’s complaint.

