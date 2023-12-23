Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth gets bail; here’s what we know

Trigger warning: This article has references to vandalism

In a shocking turn of events, Pallavi Prashanth, the recently crowned winner of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu, found himself behind bars just hours after his victory. The Telangana police arrested him on charges of being involved in the destruction of public property during the chaotic clash between his fans and supporters of other contestants.

Shortly after the arrest, singer Bhole Shavali, a fellow contestant from the seventh season, took swift action. He tirelessly worked to assemble a team of lawyers and promptly applied for Pallavi Prashanth's bail.

The courtroom drama unfolded as arguments were presented, revealing a lack of substantial evidence linking Prashanth directly to the alleged conspiracy to vandalize public property. Additionally, the prosecution failed to assess the value of the damaged property.

Considering these factors, a sessions court judge granted bail for the BB7 winner, with certain conditions. Pallavi Prashanth and his brother Mahavir were, however, remanded for 14 days in connection with the destruction of both government and private property. They were subsequently transferred to Chanchal Guda Jail.

Amidst this legal turmoil, before granting the bail there was seen of a bail rejection at Nampally court dealt another blow to Pallavi Prashanth. As the court arrested 16 more individuals, including four minors, in connection with the case, Prashanth's hopes for immediate release were dashed. Despite filing a bail petition, the Nampally court adjourned the judgment on Prashanth's bail petition until the following day.

As the legal saga unfolds, it's essential to revisit the disturbing incident that transpired during the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 finals at Annapurna Studio in Jubilee Hills. Taking suo moto action, the police registered a case, naming Pallavi Prashanth as the first accused.

Pallavi Prashanth and Mahaveer, along with Vinay and drivers Saikiran and Raj, had been placed under 14 days of remand earlier. Their arrest occurred at their residence in Gajwel mandal, Kolgur, after a police team from Jubilee Hills took them into custody.

While fans eagerly anticipate Prashanth's potential release, the legal proceedings have taken an unexpected turn. The Nampally court's decision on the bail petition remains pending, leaving the Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner in a precarious legal situation. The unfolding events underscore the gravity of the situation and the challenges ahead for Pallavi Prashanth and those involved in the case.

