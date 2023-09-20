Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Yarwar Prince faces torture task; Gautham Krishna and Sobha get into heated argument

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has so far completed two weeks successfully. The makers released new promos for tonight's episode and fans are super excited to watch. There's going to be a lot of twists, drama, and fights too. The videos show love blooming between Prince and Rathika, torture task, and Shobha.

The new promo shows Yarwar Prince supporting Rathika even after she calls him an undeserving contestant. They were seen having food together on one plate. This chemistry leaves Housemates with several questions. Gautham, Damini, and Subha Sree make fun of them eating together in the washroom.

Another promo gives a sneak peek into tonight's episode. As Prince is chosen for the captaincy, he faces the popular torture task. Housemates put mirchi, dirt, ice, and all sorts of things to move him from his position. Later, another part of the promo shows a heated argument between Shobha and Gautham Krishna. Bigg Boss shows a video to Shobha and she fumes with anger over Gautham for the reason he gave to remove her from a task.

Shobha gives it back to Gautham and gets into a verbal argument. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna graced the weekend episode and evicted Shakila from the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream online.

ALSO READ: Actor Cool Suresh forcefully puts garland on anchor; Mansoor Ali Khan makes him apologize